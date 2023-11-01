Retired cop attacked by case accused in court complex

Tarn Taran, October 31
Retired sub-inspector Sukhraj Singh was seriously injured in an attack by an accused against whom he had registered a case under the NDPS Act five years back. He was SHO, Chohla Sahib, at that time. The incident occurred in the District Court Complex on Tuesday.
The accused has been identified as Rachhpal Singh alias Ravinderpal Singh, a resident of Naurangabad village. The assailant Rachhpal Singh was nabbed by security personnel deputed in the court complex and SHO, Harike, Kewal Singh.
The victim had come to attend court hearing in a case.
The accused was handed over to Sadar police, Tarn Taran. A case under Section 307 of IPC has been registered against the accused.
