Revenue Dept employees’ protest enters second day in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 25

The protest by revenue officers and employees at the registrar office here for the second consecutive day caused inconvenience to the general public as they could not get their work done.

The office of the registrar at the tehsil complex wore a deserted look today. Employees remained absent from their workstations.

Apart from sale registration and mortgage deeds, various kinds of property-related works are handled by the registrar. Even the work of registering marriages, issuing domicile certificates and countersigning affidavits is done at the office.

The work of registration of properties is done as per appointments given to the applicants. “Appointments are given in advance. No applicants have turned up for registration of their properties as the office has not issued any tokens for the last two days,” said Joginder, a deed writer.

However, large number of applicants who required one or other certificate from the office were a harried lot.

“I had earlier applied for marriage registration. The entire process was completed and I just had to get a hard copy of the certificate. Now, I would have to wait till the employees end their protest,” said Satveer Singh, a visitor.

Officials of the Revenue Department are protesting against the alleged misbehaviour of the Ropar Aam Aadmi Party MLA with a tehsildar and other employees.

Demanding action against the MLA, the employees stated that they would continue their protest till an action was initiated.