DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Revenue reforms need more than cosmetic changes

Revenue reforms need more than cosmetic changes

Simply Punjab

article_Author
Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:20 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Residents often face difficulties in navigating the process of getting revenue documents issued, corrected or updated.
Advertisement

“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.”

Advertisement

By William Shakespeare’s analogy, even if a ‘Fard’ is called ‘Nakal Jamabandi’, or ‘Muntaqi’ is called ‘Tabdeel’, it would mean the same thing to the general public until systemic reforms are introduced in the revenue system. People would have ‘Ujr’ or ‘Ittiraj’ — whatever it is called — until the process is made simple and corruption-free.

Advertisement

For many people, the biggest problem is not understanding the words written in a document but navigating the process of getting that document issued, corrected, or updated. Those who have ever acquired (purchased or inherited) any property would know how difficult it is to get an ‘intkaal’ (mutation) registered.

Advertisement

In fact, it is one of the easiest tasks once the registry deed has been signed by the ‘tehsildar’, provided the patwari has been duly greeted by the new buyer. Though the fee for ‘intkaal’ is charged along with the other charges, even before the registry, but, it goes to the government treasury. The patwari has got nothing and he needs some incentive to do his job.

It does not imply that the patwari is the only corrupt official in the system. The registry, itself would have attracted numerous objections, if the wasika (private deed writer) had not marked the invisible box on the checklist on the file cover. A tick on this invisible box signifies that all charges, official and otherwise, have been paid by the applicant.

Advertisement

But it certainly is the ‘patwari’ who is the keeper of records. A line here or there, a misplaced comma or a minor spelling error may require a correction to be initiated by ‘patwari’.

To understand a patwari’s influence, nothing illustrates it better than a joke. Once a dog chased a patwari, who quickly climbed a tree. The dog sat below and refused to leave. After a while, the patwari shouted, “If you owned even a marla of land, I would have shown you what happens when you mess with a patwari!”

As Ghalib famously said, “Ek nuqte ne humein, Mehram se mujrim bana diya.” In much the same way, for a patwari, turning Manmeet into Manjeet in an official record is no difficult task. And with this begins a nightmare for a common person. The real issue, however, is not the patwari alone. The entire corrupt system that feeds off and benefits from his power is to be blamed.

Until that system is reformed, changing names or terminology will make little difference. Whatever name you give it, the stench of decay will continue to linger.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts