Revered town that has kept Sikh heritage alive

Located around 43 km from Amritsar, Baba Bakala is one of the most important religious and historical towns in Punjab. It is best known as the place where Guru Tegh Bahadur was recognised as the ninth Sikh Guru, but its connection with Sikh history goes much deeper.

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The town is closely linked with both Guru Hargobind and Guru Tegh Bahadur. According to Sikh history, Guru Hargobind Sahib married Bibi Nanaki, daughter of Bhai Hari Chand Laddha, in Bakala village. The Sixth Guru also spent time here with his mother, Mata Ganga, who passed away in the town. Gurdwara Seesh Mehal was built in her memory. During his stay, Guru Hargobind Sahib devoted his time to meditation and prayers.

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Before becoming the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib lived in Baba Bakala with his mother Mata Nanaki and his wife Mata Gujri. Sikh tradition says he spent 26 years, 9 months and 13 days here in deep meditation and spiritual practice. The place is known as Gurdwara Bhora Sahib.

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The town was originally known simply as Bakala. According to Sikh tradition, before leaving for Delhi, Guru Har Krishan told the Sikh congregation, “Baba Bakale” (The Baba is in Bakala), indicating where the next Guru would be found. Since then, the town has been known as Baba Bakala.

The historic turning point came in 1664 after the passing of Guru Har Krishan. Many people claimed to be the next Guru, creating confusion among the Sikh community. It was at Baba Bakala that Makhan Shah Lubana identified Guru Tegh Bahadur as the true Guru. Following Sikh tradition, Baba Gurditta, a descendant of Baba Buddha, performed the ceremonial tilak, formally recognising Guru Tegh Bahadur as the ninth Guru.

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Historical records also mention that followers of Dhir Mal attacked the Guru’s house several times, but the truth eventually prevailed and Guru Tegh Bahadur’s leadership was accepted by the Sikh Panth.

Today, the grand Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Baba Bakala stands as a symbol of this rich heritage. The shrine was earlier managed by a local committee and is now under the management of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Several other historic shrines in the town add to its religious importance. These include Gurdwara Bhora Sahib, where Guru Tegh Bahadur meditated, Gurdwara Sheesh Mahal, built in memory of Mata Ganga, and Gurdwara Manji Sahib, another important historical site.

Every year, thousands of devotees visit Baba Bakala Sahib to celebrate major Sikh occasions, including the birth anniversaries of Guru Nanak Dev, Guru Tegh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh, as well as Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Guruship Day and Martyrdom Day.