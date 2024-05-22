Review of primary schools put on hold due to Lok Sabha polls

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 21

After the announcement regarding transformation of 100 primary and elementary schools in the state as Schools of Happiness, the process to review and list the primary schools for the project lies suspended due to Lok Sabha polls.

Schools of Happiness project Schools of Happiness will have well ventilated classrooms, dedicated play areas, resource rooms and activity corners. The budget allocated is Rs 10 crore for the purpose and each school will also follow zero-vacancy policy for teaching staff, like in Schools of Eminence

In Amritsar, there are approximately 1,417 primary schools (as per the data compiled in 2019-20), including various clusters and zones.

The work on review and site visit of primary schools in the district to be brought under the project began in the month of March this year when teams of officials inspected the schools to review factors like the number of classrooms vis-à-vis number of students, number of teaching staff, learning tools and other basic amenities on premises.

Shivani, JE, Education Department who is in charge of the review and listing of schools under the project in the district, shared that due to the Model Code of Conduct being in force and poll activity, the review process has been put on hold. “It will now resume only after the election results,” she said. The Schools of Happiness project was announced by the state government in February this year.

The Schools of Happiness is a project similar to the Schools of Eminence, where senior secondary schools were upgraded. Unlike senior secondary schools, primary schools have always had bare minimum facilities and suffer from an acute shortage of staff.

Until last year, the recruitment and appointment of ETTs in primary schools had been held up for the last 10 years, prompting protests by ETT teachers.

In the Chogawan, Ramdass and Ajnala blocks which are in the border belt, primary schools with a student intake between 700-1,000, had one or two teachers and lacked basic building infrastructure and toilets.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha