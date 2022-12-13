Revised rates for dog sterilisation put project in abeyance

Charanjit Singh Teja
Amritsar, December 12
The dog sterilisation project initiated by the Municipal Corporation (MC) and suspended three months back as contract with the company supposed to execute the project had ended is yet to resume. Even after revising the price, sterilisation of dogs is yet to resume at the Animal Birth Control Centre, Chheharta.
The Municipal Corporation (MC) had inaugurated the drive at the Chheharta centre on August 10, 2021. Following the signing of a contract with the Municipal Corporation, a private firm from Patiala sterilised 2,000 dogs as pilot project and then another 5,000 dogs as a continuation of it. The MC Health Officer claimed that 7,000 dogs have been sterilised till date.
The MC General House sanctioned Rs 45 lakh on December 31, 2020 to sterilise more dogs. The tender was floated thrice but it was not finalised. Meanwhile, the state government revised the price list for sterilisation. The MC cancelled the tender as the rates were revised. Now, with a new price, the MC has prepared a proposal to sterilise 20,000 dogs. It would cost Rs 55 lakh approximately.
Dr Kiran Kumar, Municipal Health Officer said, “The MC General House gave approval to the project. The project will cost more than Rs 50 lakh. So we need approval from the Department of Local Bodies to float the tender. Now, we are waiting for approval. As soon as the department approves the project, we will float a short-term tender.”
The Animal Birth Control Centre has a capacity to sterilise 150 dogs on a weekly basis. At present, there are over 40,000 stray dogs in the city and the problem has assumed alarming proportions. Dog bite cases are a routine affair in the city.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court
A five-judge Constitution bench says complainants as well as...
Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case
The bench takes note of the submission of a lawyer, appearin...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...