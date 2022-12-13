Revised rates for dog sterilisation put project in abeyance

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, December 12

The dog sterilisation project initiated by the Municipal Corporation (MC) and suspended three months back as contract with the company supposed to execute the project had ended is yet to resume. Even after revising the price, sterilisation of dogs is yet to resume at the Animal Birth Control Centre, Chheharta.

The Municipal Corporation (MC) had inaugurated the drive at the Chheharta centre on August 10, 2021. Following the signing of a contract with the Municipal Corporation, a private firm from Patiala sterilised 2,000 dogs as pilot project and then another 5,000 dogs as a continuation of it. The MC Health Officer claimed that 7,000 dogs have been sterilised till date.

The MC General House sanctioned Rs 45 lakh on December 31, 2020 to sterilise more dogs. The tender was floated thrice but it was not finalised. Meanwhile, the state government revised the price list for sterilisation. The MC cancelled the tender as the rates were revised. Now, with a new price, the MC has prepared a proposal to sterilise 20,000 dogs. It would cost Rs 55 lakh approximately.

Dr Kiran Kumar, Municipal Health Officer said, “The MC General House gave approval to the project. The project will cost more than Rs 50 lakh. So we need approval from the Department of Local Bodies to float the tender. Now, we are waiting for approval. As soon as the department approves the project, we will float a short-term tender.”

The Animal Birth Control Centre has a capacity to sterilise 150 dogs on a weekly basis. At present, there are over 40,000 stray dogs in the city and the problem has assumed alarming proportions. Dog bite cases are a routine affair in the city.