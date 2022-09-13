Revised scales for teachers from October 1

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 12

As CM Bhagwant Mann formally approved the implementation of long pending 7th Pay Commission pay scales for college and university teachers in the cabinet meeting, a representation of the Punjab Federation of University College Teachers’ Organisation (PFUCTO) was invited for a meeting with Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, for discussing the issue of scale implementation at length.

Dr Gurdas Sekhon, district head and state secretary of the PFUCTO, who led the delegation for the meeting, said from October 1 onwards, the teachers would get the revised pay.

“It was confirmed in the meeting that once the government implements the revised pay scales, the government will write to the UGC for the release of its 50 per cent share of arrears of first 39 months. The remaining arrears will be paid on the pattern of arrears being paid to other employees of the state under 6th Pay Commission,” said Dr Sekhon.

PFUCTO president Dr Viney Sofat, who was also present at the meeting, also applauded the efforts of the teachers, who continued to take a stand on the issue despite the long delay.