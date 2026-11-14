Revive legacy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh through literature, history

The walls of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s Summer Palace at Ram Bagh carry memories of an era when Amritsar was at the heart of a powerful kingdom. On his birth anniversary, the historic premises became a space for a different kind of tribute, as students, historians, writers and heritage enthusiasts gathered to revisit the life and legacy of Sher-e-Punjab through art, literature and history.

The celebration, organised by the INTACH Amritsar Chapter in collaboration with Riarki Institutions, was held at the historic Summer Palace with historian Surinder Kochhar and eminent Punjabi poet Gurbhajan Gill interacting with young Punjabis on Sher-e-Punjab’s legacy and history.

Ram Bagh, established by Maharaja Ranjit Singh, was not merely a garden but a reflection of his vision of Amritsar as a centre of cultural, architectural and political importance. The Summer Palace served as his residence during visits to the city.

Rather than limiting the anniversary to ceremonial tributes, the organisers sought to make history accessible to the younger generation through creative and participatory activities. Students from Spring Dale Senior Secondary School, DAV International School, Nishan-e-Sikhi International School, Riarki Public School and Baba Aya Singh Riarki College participated in the programme, bringing their understanding of the Maharaja and the Sikh Raj to the historic setting.

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“When I think of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, I think of courage, confidence and pride in our history. We often read about him in textbooks, but standing at his Summer Palace makes history feel real. It makes me curious to learn more about the Punjab of his time,” said Mandeep Kaur, a student of Riarki School.

Another student, Yashavi Sadana, from DAV International, remembered the last Sikh emperor as a symbol of social and religious inclusion. “He respected different religions and communities. His kingdom included people from diverse backgrounds who contributed to its administration and military. I think Punjab is still continuing with this vision of his inclusive approach.”

A major attraction was an exhibition of paintings depicting Maharaja Ranjit Singh, alongside a special display of around 65 books by different authors on the Maharaja offered students an opportunity to explore the many dimensions of his life, military campaigns, administration, diplomacy and patronage of art and architecture.

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The celebration carried a message that went beyond remembering a historical personality. “Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s legacy is reflected not only in the political history of the Sikh kingdom but also in the institutions, monuments, artistic traditions and cultural memory associated with his reign. His patronage of architecture, religious institutions and the arts remains an important part of Punjab’s heritage,” said historian Surinder Kochchar.

At Ram Bagh, where the Maharaja’s association with Amritsar is still visible in its historic structures, the participation of schoolchildren offered a reminder that heritage survives not merely through the conservation of buildings but through the transmission of knowledge and memory. Gagandeep Singh Virk, convener of the INTACH Amritsar Chapter, said the initiative was aimed at creating awareness about heritage among students and encouraging them to understand the historical legacy surrounding them. He emphasised that the preservation of Ram Bagh and its architectural character required not only institutional intervention but also public participation and awareness.

“By bringing books, paintings, poetry and historical inquiry into the very space associated with the Maharaja, we attempted to ensure that his legacy remains a living conversation with the next generation,” said Maj Gen Balwinder Singh, state convener of INTACH.

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The occasion also saw the felicitation of Sahij Jot Singh Teer, a fourth-generation descendant of the family of Punjabi poet Vidhata Singh Teer, remembered for his evocative compositions on Maharaja Ranjit Singh, including ‘Pandi Patshah’ and ‘Taqdeer Punjabian Di’.