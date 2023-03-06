Revive vanishing industries, say Amritsar traders

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, March 5

With the Budget session of the Punjab assembly in progress, industrialists associated with vanishing industries like electric fans, nut bolts, carpets and textiles have demanded a special package and R&D support to revive them in the holy city.

Satnam Singh, who once used to operate a fan manufacturing unit, said from over 2,500 some years ago, their number has come down to a few hundred. He said the government must make a budgetary proposal to look into the ways to revive it.

The local units used to produce a vast range of ceiling, table, exhaust and pedestal fans. Brands like Unison Fans, Universal Fans, Atlas, Grindlay, Neelam and ABC had become household names across the country when the industry was at its peak here.

Those associated with the industry cite a slew of reasons for the present crisis. Satnam Singh said the Central government’s decision in the early 1990s to withdraw nationwide uniform prices of raw material came as a major blow. As a result, the cost of raw material like iron, steel, coal and copper shot up in this part of the country, which is entirely dependent for raw material on other parts of the country. Consequently, locally manufactured fans became much costlier and the over a decade-long militancy dealt a final blow.

The flourishing processing and dyeing industry for textiles also recorded a fall from over 100 units to the nearly 30 now surviving in this border city. Piara Lal Seth, a local business leader, said the industry fell on bad times due to the failure of owners to modernise and lack of technical and monetary support by the government. Though the units began to be installed after the 1950s, the golden period of textile processing industry was between 1970 and 1990. Majority of these units used to be located on the Batala and Majitha roads giving employment to thousands of people. He stressed that the government must look into the reasons to revive it.

Once famous for hand-made Persian-style carpets, also called Bukhara style (a place in Iran where the art is quite popular), the art is on the verge of extinction. Rajasansi, an area in the city, was the hub of its manufacturing. European countries and Russia used to be its major customers.

Deepak Malhotra, a trader, said from employing hundreds of skilled weavers, the industry has now become a cottage industry. Some families have kept the art alive but prefer weaving carpets at their houses itself. He said hand-made products hold immense export potential, so its revival could bring more employment. The government made a focused approach in the Budget on its revival.

