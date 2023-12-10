Revolver, mobile phone stolen from MUV

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 9

A loaded revolver and a mobile phone were stolen from the owner of an Innova (multi-utility vehicle) parked in the parking of the local Darbar Sahib here on Friday.

The victim, identified as Jagjit Singh of Bathinda, along with his family members had come to pay obeisance at Darbar Sahib. Leaving behind his loaded revolver and the cellphone in the MUV, he parked it in the parking of Darbar Sahib but forgot to lock it. When he returned, his revolver and mobile phone were stolen by someone.

The city police have registered a case under Section 379, IPC. ASI Surjit Singh said after registering a case, further proceedings had been initiated.

#Tarn Taran