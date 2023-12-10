Revolver, mobile phone stolen from MUV

Tarn Taran, December 9
A loaded revolver and a mobile phone were stolen from the owner of an Innova (multi-utility vehicle) parked in the parking of the local Darbar Sahib here on Friday.
The victim, identified as Jagjit Singh of Bathinda, along with his family members had come to pay obeisance at Darbar Sahib. Leaving behind his loaded revolver and the cellphone in the MUV, he parked it in the parking of Darbar Sahib but forgot to lock it. When he returned, his revolver and mobile phone were stolen by someone.
The city police have registered a case under Section 379, IPC. ASI Surjit Singh said after registering a case, further proceedings had been initiated.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US vetoes UNSC resolution on ceasefire in Gaza, UK abstains
13 countries vote in favour | Saudis deny dual messaging cha...
Haryana beats Punjab in seeking education loans
In 2022-23, banks got 11,133 applications vs 10,414 in neigh...