Rheumatoid arthritis can be cured by diet, not medication

For people living with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), managing it involves more than medication. While medicines remain the cornerstone of treatment, a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle can support overall health and help manage factors associated with inflammation, according to a nutrition expert.

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic autoimmune disorder in which the immune system inadvertently attacks the body’s own tissues, particularly the joints. It can cause persistent pain, swelling and stiffness and, when inadequately controlled, may lead to progressive joint damage.

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“There is no miracle food that can cure rheumatoid arthritis. What matters is the overall dietary pattern and whether it provides adequate nutrition while limiting excessive intake of highly processed foods,” said Minna Bagga, Assistant Professor, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, S R Government College for Women.

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She said a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, pulses, whole grains, nuts and seeds could provide fibre, vitamins, minerals and beneficial plant compounds.

“For Indian families, there is no need to completely change traditional eating habits. Dal, chana, rajma, beans, leafy vegetables, seasonal fruits and whole grains can all be part of a balanced diet,” she said.

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The type of dietary fat consumed may also be relevant. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fatty fish such as sardines and salmon, have been studied for their potential anti-inflammatory effects. For vegetarians, walnuts, flaxseeds and chia seeds are sources of plant-based omega-3 fats.

“Instead of eliminating fat altogether, people should focus on choosing healthier sources and keeping portions appropriate. Excessive consumption of saturated and highly processed fats should be avoided,” Bagga said.

The Mediterranean-style dietary pattern, which emphasises vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, nuts, seeds, fish and healthier fats, has attracted scientific interest. Many of its principles can also be incorporated into traditional Indian meals.

Bagga said excessive consumption of sweets, fried foods, sugary beverages and packaged snacks could contribute to weight gain and poor metabolic health.

“Maintaining a healthy weight is important. Excess body weight can put additional stress on weight-bearing joints and may also affect metabolic health,” she said.

Researchers are also examining the relationship between the gut microbiome and rheumatoid arthritis. Fibre-rich foods may support a healthy gut environment, although research in this area is still evolving.

Bagga cautioned against unnecessarily eliminating entire food groups. “There is no strong evidence that everyone with rheumatoid arthritis needs to avoid gluten, dairy products, tomatoes or potatoes. Dietary restrictions should be individualised, particularly when an allergy or intolerance is suspected,” she said.

She stressed that diet should complement, rather than replace, medical treatment.

“The aim should be sustainable eating habits rather than a restrictive or so-called miracle diet,” she said.