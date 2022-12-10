Rice bags stolen from grain market

Tarn Taran, December 9
Thieves took away three gunny bags of basmati from the shop of a commission agent of the local grain market on the intervening night of December 7-8. The thieves opened firing while fleeing.
Complainant Vanit Kumar alleged that three bike-borne thieves had come to his shop. They were returning after loading bags of basmati. The motorcycle of one of the thieves hit the truck and he fell down. When the thief was confronted, he opened fire with his revolver and managed to flee after leaving behind his motorcycle at the spot.
