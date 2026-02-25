Rich in history, Kalanaur hopes for prosperous present

Despite all the impediments, both financial and politically-driven ones, Kalanaur retains an old world charm, a place where history still breathes. Walking through the cobblestone streets, it evokes a deep sense of nostalgia. It is often described as a place where “everyone knows your name” and where time slows down due to its slow pace of life.

It is characterised by historic architecture, friendly neighbours and offers an escape from the chaos of adjoining towns of Gurdaspur, Batala and the gangster-ridden Dera Baba Nanak.

The simple truth is that you can understand a town like Kalanaur. You can blame it, resent it, yet nothing changes. In the end, you end up being just another part of it.

This is a town where Emperor Ashoka was crowned. And this is a town where rarely does anybody pay a visit to the site of his coronation. The site's upkeep is in the hands of the district administration, yet even Gurdaspur's bureaucrats claim they have never heard that Akbar was crowned here! So much so for their perspective on history!

“Jisne Nahi Dekhya Lahore, O Dekhe Kalanaur,” this famous saying echoes throughout the city. While today it is a quiet town, the adage serves as a reminder of its glorious past when it used to be compared to the “Paris of the East”, Lahore. The saying also reflects the ancient cultural richness, art and importance of Kalanaur, which at one time was considered as beautiful as Lahore.

The township is situated on the banks of Kiran river. Historically speaking, it has remained an important centre of art, trade and cottage industry.

For the unversed, the coronation of the 13-year-old Akbar took place in 1556. The historical stage where the event was held is still in existence although it is another matter that it attracts no visitors at all. School managements would do well to send their history teachers and students to make a tour of the historical site but even that is not done. A principal once admitted that “such tours are not made because in this modern world, nobody knows that Akbar was an emperor and that he was handed over the throne in this city.”

Likewise, only the devout visit the Shiva temple, also known as Kaleshwar Shiva Temple Jagran. For others, this site does not exist.

A notable feature of Kalanaur is that it is one of the richest panchayats in Punjab. This is because it has 1,600 acre of fertile land lying vacant. It is leased out to villagers but no important project has been brought here. In other districts, industrialists scout hard for a piece of land to establish their businesses. Here, land is ample but the industrialists are missing. One reason why businessmen shy away from setting up their ventures is that it is close to the Pakistan border.

A few years ago, when Partap Singh Bajwa was a Lok Sabha MP, there was talk of a railway manufacturing unit being set up on the panchayat land. However, petty politicking meant the project had to be shelved. That turned out to be Haryana's gain as the then chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda impressed upon Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh to set up the project somewhere in Haryana. The logic given was, “Kalanaur is dangerously close to the International Border (IB) with Pakistan while Haryana is close to national capital.”

Of late, the place has gained infamy for Pakistan to send in drones carrying payloads of arms, ammunition and the dreaded heroin. Drones drop heroin neatly packed in yellow nylon packets in the agricultural tracts of land adjoining the border. From here, carriers pick up the consignment and then deliver it to the big sharks. The cops are fully aware of this and are doing their best to break the smuggling chain.

