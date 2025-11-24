Rich medal haul by school kids in karate

Advertisement
The local KD International School has announced its remarkable victory at the 5th RK Shingari Cup Open National Karate Championship, held at the Celebration Mall, Amritsar, recently. The school authorities informed that the students delivered an outstanding performance and brought laurels to the institution by winning 15 gold medals, seven silver medals and five bronze. The students were honoured by the school authorities for their winning performance.
