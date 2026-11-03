Right to compensation mustn’t remain on paper

A vehicle struck her husband on the Grand Trunk Road near a mall and disappeared. Nobody could trace it. The family was left to deal with a death, while the legal battle for compensation took its own course.

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal dismissed the widow’s claim on May 31, 2019. She challenged the decision before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Her appeal has brought a larger question into focus: when a driver escapes after an accident, does the victim’s family also risk being left without the relief the law provides?

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The original claim predates the present compensation scheme. The wider issue, however, concerns whether the mechanism subsequently put in place is reaching those entitled to benefit from it. Justice Harsh Bunger has sought data from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on hit-and-run cases reported after the Compensation to Victims of Hit and Run Motor Accidents Scheme, 2022, came into force. The information, covering the period up to September 30, includes cases decided, cases pending and the status of compensation payments.

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The matter raises a question that goes beyond statistics: is the system delivering the relief it was designed to provide?

***A right must work in practice

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Section 161 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, provides for compensation in hit-and-run cases. Under the 2022 scheme, compensation is fixed at Rs 2 lakh in the event of death and Rs 50,000 for grievous injury.

The money cannot undo a death or restore a person’s health. But it can provide financial support to a family suddenly deprived of an earning member. The principle is simple: a victim should not be denied a remedy merely because the offending vehicle cannot be identified.

Yet a legal entitlement does not automatically translate into relief. Claimants must know about the scheme, understand the procedure and navigate the process. For a family already struggling with bereavement and lost income, these requirements can become formidable obstacles.

The state’s responsibility cannot end with framing a scheme and prescribing a procedure. It must also ensure that eligible victims can access the benefit.

What do the figures reveal?

The Supreme Court had raised similar concerns in “S Rajaseekaran versus Union of India”. In January 2024, it recorded that only 205 claims had been received under the scheme during 2022–23, of which 95 had been settled. It emphasised public awareness, monitoring and assistance for claimants, and prescribed district-level monitoring arrangements to improve implementation.

The High Court’s direction for data brings the issue closer home. The number of accidents reported cannot, by itself, establish whether the scheme is succeeding. The figures must be examined together: how many claims were filed, how many were decided, how many remain pending and how much compensation was actually disbursed.

Few applications may point to inadequate awareness or difficulties in accessing the scheme. A large number of pending claims may indicate administrative delays. Approved claims awaiting payment may reveal a problem at the final stage.

Each gap requires a different response. The purpose of collecting data must therefore be to identify shortcomings and correct them, not merely to compile statistics for the court.

The police, claims authorities and legal services institutions must work together to inform eligible victims and assist them through the process. Information cannot remain confined to government websites or notices in offices that claimants may never visit. Nor should a bereaved family have to make repeated trips simply to discover why its claim remains undecided.

From promise to relief

The widow’s appeal will be decided on its own merits. The wider implementation question, however, affects many people who may never approach a court.

The High Court’s exercise offers an opportunity to examine whether the scheme is reaching its intended beneficiaries and whether avoidable procedural difficulties or administrative delays are keeping them from relief.

The existence of rules, committees and prescribed procedures is not, by itself, proof of effective implementation. The ultimate test is whether eligible people receive the compensation intended for them.

The law cannot guarantee that every hit-and-run driver will be traced or every loss compensated in full. It can, however, ensure that when compensation is available and those entitled to it are not denied the benefit through avoidable administrative failures.

A legal right acquires real meaning only when the person for whom it was created can exercise it. The vehicle may disappear from the road; the victim must not disappear from the reach of the law.