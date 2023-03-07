Rigo Bridge renovation: Credit war erupts between BJP, Congress

Amritsar, March 6
A day after BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh claimed that it was because of his efforts that Rigo Bridge would be reconstructed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla countered his claim and said that he made efforts for getting the bridge reconstructed.
Aujla said, he had been raising his voice since November 2012 and in this regard in January and February he had discussions with the concerned departments and the Railways.
Aujla said he met the Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on February 7, 2023 and told him that the bridge was 129 years old and required reconstruction.
The MP said there is a BJP government at the centre and if BJP national general secretary had also made some contributions, he was thankful for his efforts.
