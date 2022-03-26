Rintu claims 33 AAP councillors

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: After the fresh joining of Cong councillor Jasbir Singh Nizampuria, Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu claimed that as many as 28 Congress councillors have joined AAP till date. The total number of AAP members in MC General House is 33, including five urban MLAs of the party. Rintu claimed that more Congress councillors would join the party in coming days. Congress leader Salwinder Singh Sat, husband of deceased councillor Talwinder Kaur, also joined AAP. Earlier, six councillors, including four from the Congress and one each from the BJP and the SAD, had joined the AAP on Tuesday. However, the Congress councillors have been waiting for MC Commissioner’s move to their demand of calling a special meeting to conduct the floor test. TNS

Man held with heroin, 2 pistols

Amritsar: The anti-narcotics cell of the city police has arrested Sahil, alias Kaalu, of Gawal Mandi on Ram Tirath Road for allegedly possessing 265gm of heroin and two countrymade pistols. Sanjiv Kumar, in-charge, anti- narcotics cell, said Sahil had six criminal cases, including attempt to murder, theft and drug, against him. He said Sahil was arrested by a patrolling party near the Preet Enclave tower wali gali. He said on seeing the police party, he tried to escape following which the police nabbed him. During the search, the police recovered the contraband and a pistol from him. His interrogation led to the seizure of another countrymade weapon from his room. A case under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act was registered against him. TNS

Car stolen from outside house

Amritsar: Two unknown car-borne persons stole a car from outside a house in Gulmohar Avenue late on Thursday night. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera. On seeing the CCTV footage, it was found that it took just 36 seconds for the car thieves to steal the Maruti Suzuki Zen ( PB02 A 0450). Sandeep Kumar, who runs a confectionary shop on the Majitha road, told the police that as the road re-carpeting work was going on near their house, he had parked his car outside the residence of his brother Rajesh Kumar in Gulmohar Avenue. He said on Friday, they found the car missing from the spot. On seeing the CCTV footage, it was found that the thieves came on a car (PB 08 DN 9578). Probe revealed that they took the car towards the Majitha Road side. TNS

Kar sewa of gurdwara begins

Amritsar: The SGPC started the kar sewa (voluntary service) of Gurdwara Barah Maha Sahib, situated in the complex of the Golden Temple with panthic traditions. The shrine is situated outside Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib, Diwan Hall, where pillars will be erected to develop its roof and it will be protected by installing glass frames. Moreover, the construction work of a sarai was also opened on Friday at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Basant Singh, Pragdas Chowk, here. SGPC president advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami was among those present.