Rintu inaugurates sewerage project, reviews road works

Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) Chairman and Aam Aadmi Party in-charge for the North Assembly constituency Karamjit Singh Rintu on Monday inaugurated a new sewerage project and reviewed ongoing road development works in different parts of the city.

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Rintu inaugurated the sewerage project at City Enclave on Majitha Road. During his visit, he also inspected the sewerage situation in Guru Nanak Nagar, Ward No. 15, where residents have been facing problems due to blocked sewer lines. He directed the officials concerned to resolve the issue at the earliest and ensure that residents do not face further inconvenience.

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Speaking on the occasion, Rintu said that resolving public grievances promptly and providing better civic amenities remain his top priorities. He said development works are being carried out at a rapid pace across the constituency in line with the demands and needs of local residents.

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Later, he reviewed the ongoing road construction work in Joshi Colony. He said he prefers to personally monitor development projects to ensure quality execution and the proper utilisation of public funds. Rintu added that all pending premix road projects in the constituency would be completed in the coming months.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party government has been working continuously to fulfil its promises and commitments towards public welfare. He also highlighted the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana, stating that the scheme has received an encouraging response from women across Punjab.