Rintu, Sonia AAP’s picks from Amritsar North, Rajasansi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today named Karamjit Singh Rintu and Sonia Mann as their candidates from the Amritsar North and Rajasansi constituencies, respectively, for the Assembly elections.

Former city Mayor Rintu had joined the AAP in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann three days before the Punjab Assembly elections on February 16, 2022.

Luck shone on him when the Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was suspended by the AAP for five years on June 29, 2025, for alleged anti-party activities.

Later, Rintu was appointed the party’s halqa incharge from the North constituency, brightening his prospects to be the party’s face in the elections. He has been spearheading development works in the constituency since. Rintu said his constituency knew him very well and the works he carried out in over one year would help him win the seat. Sonia Mann, the daughter of left-wing activist Baldev Singh Mann, who was gunned down by Khalistani militants in 1986, comes from a village in Rajasansi.

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Before joining the AAP last year, she worked in Punjabi music videos and movies. She was also appointed the party’s Majha zone coordinator. Raising voice against drug menace, Sonia has held several meetings with Village Defence Committees and Ward Defence Committees.