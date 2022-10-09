Rise in basmati prices brings cheer to farmers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 8

Better prices have given a reason to smile to basmati 1509 growers. The price of the variety ranged between Rs 2,900 to Rs 3,500 per quintal this year, whereas last year it was being purchased between Rs 2,100 to Rs 2,700 per quintal.

The district witnessed a total arrival of 2,74,722 metric tonne (MT) of basmati 1509 till date. With the average per acre yield reported to be around 25 quintal per acres, the farmers stated that they have been fairly compensated for their hard work. The variety was cultivated on over 50,000 hectares in the district. The variety is solely purchased by private traders.

With the government procurement of parmal varieties of paddy at MSP also beginning from October 1, the grain markets in the district 73,379 MT of produce till Saturday evening. The district mandi officials stated that of the total 65,215 MT has been purchased by government procurement agencies while 7,023 MT has been purchased by private millers.

The mandi board officials stated that harvesting of basmati 1509 variety is nearly over and that of other parmal varieties has just begun. They stated peak of the harvesting is expected in the second fortnight of the month as most of the standing crop has not yet fully ripened.

The officials stated that most of the crop is purchased on the day of the arrival and the farmers are not required to stay overnight. The district officials stated that efforts are being made to process the transfer of the money for the purchase of the crop within 24 hours.