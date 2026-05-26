Rising diesel, petrol prices trigger protest by farmers near Lopoke

Rising diesel and petrol prices, depreciation of the Indian rupee and growing inflation dominated discussions at a delegates’ convention organised by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee in border village Kakkar near Lopoke, where farmers and labourers also burnt an effigy of the Central Government in protest against what they termed anti-farmer economic policies.

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Addressing the gathering, state leader Sarwan Singh Pandher alleged that the burden of the Centre’s failed economic and foreign policies was being imposed on farmers, labourers and common people. He claimed that diesel and petrol prices had increased by nearly Rs 8 to Rs 9 per litre over the last 13 days, resulting in higher agricultural input costs, transportation expenses and inflation in essential commodities.

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Pandher further alleged that while fuel prices had risen sharply, the increase in paddy prices was limited to around 72 paise per kilogram, which he described as a betrayal of farmers. He also expressed concern over the weakening of the Indian rupee against the US dollar during the past year, claiming it had increased the cost of imported commodities, including fuel, fertilisers and pesticides.

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The convention was organised as part of the ongoing organisational elections of the committee in Amritsar district. The zonal delegates’ session of Zone Shaheed Bhai Mewa Singh Lopoke was held under the leadership of district president Ranjit Singh Kaler Bala after the completion of village-level election processes.

District leaders Lakhwinder Singh Dala and Baaz Singh Sarangra said delegates unanimously elected the new zonal core committee. Gurlal Singh Kakkar was elected president, Sahib Singh Kakkar secretary, Kulbir Singh Lopoke treasurer and Sukhjinder Singh Shah Lopoke press secretary. An 11-member committee was also constituted.

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Pandher criticised the Centre’s corporate-oriented policies and free trade agreements, alleging that they were weakening the domestic economy and worsening inflation. He also opposed the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025, Seed Bill, BGM law and labour codes, claiming these policies would adversely affect farmers, labourers and small traders.

Referring to the recent floods in Punjab, he alleged that affected farmers and labourers were yet to receive adequate compensation. He demanded the immediate release of Rs 3.77 crore as compensation for the alleged theft and damage to tractors, trollies and other belongings during the farmers’ agitation at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

Later, farmers and labourers staged a protest demonstration and burnt an effigy of the Central Government, demanding a rollback of fuel price hikes and remunerative prices for crops.