Rising fuel prices: No poll, no respite

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, April 6

With no elections in the near future, residents would not get respite from the rising prices of petrol and diesel even as these are being increased almost daily for the last two weeks.

The prices of diesel stood at Rs104.51 per litre on Tuesday, while the diesel was being sold at Rs93.17 per litre.

In a similar situation in November last year, when the prices had reached the same level, the Central Government had reduced the excise duty keeping eye on the Assembly elections in five states. The Punjab Government, too, followed and reduced the VAT.

The Central Government had reduced the excise duty by Rs5 per litre on petrol and Rs10 litre on diesel.

The Punjab Government had reduced VAT on petrol by Rs 11.27 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6.77 per litre. As a result of the decisions of the Centre and the state government, the prices of petrol and diesel had gone down by nearly Rs 16 per litre.

But now as there are no major elections till 2024, residents do not see any respite in the form of cut or check in the rising prices of fuel. Harmohan Singh, a resident, said, “The prices have increased insanely, but the residents have no option now.” He complained that people did not have any platform to voice their concerns regarding inflation.

The residents complain that a large part of their income is being spent on buying fuel for their vehicles.

As per the household survey-Central Employment Statistics 2011, the average transport expenditure per household in the city is 14.2 per cent of the total expenditure.

Sukhbir Singh, Another resident, said, “The purchasing power of poor and middle-class families has increased as things of daily necessity had become costlier.” He said the government must keep a check on the rising fuel prices.