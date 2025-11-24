Rising gangster activities an uphill task for new Batala SSP

The new Senior Superintendent o Police (SSP) of Batala, Dr Mehtab Singh, will have to take the bull by the horns if he has to put a permanent end to the ever-increasing problem of gangsterism prevalent in and around the city.

These hoodlums have become immune to the old methods of policing and judge in advance the next move of the cops. Hence, senior officers feel there is a dire need to introduce new methods if the city has to get rid of its 'warts and moles', as gangsterism is often referred to by the harassed residents.

The ongoing turf war between dreaded gangsters Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and the foreign-based Balwinder Singh alias Donny Bal has become an acute headache for law enforcement agencies. This hostile rivalry has led to numerous shoot-outs and several killings. The latest in the line is the murder of Deep Cheema, a loyalist of Donny Bal.

The previous incumbent Suhail Qasim Mir did get a grip over the situation. However, the rot runs so deep that even he had to eat humble pie on certain occasions. His intelligence set-up was good and effective but leakages from the lower ranks ruined all his good work.

The city has been given the sobriquet of being the 'crime capital' of the state, if the high number of recent extortion calls is any indication. Scores of industrialists, doctors, goldsmiths and property dealers have been recipients of extortion calls. Many pay up without informing the cops, while there are others who inform the police and consequently are given security. Examples are galore of people faking an 'encounter,' ostensibly for the security of a few bodyguards in an attempt to satisfy their ego and enhance their self-worth in the eyes of fellow residents.

"By informing the cops, I run the risk of offending Jaggu. After all, such is his network that by evening every day, he gets to know what is going on in the city. Hence, it is better to pay whatever is demanded and maintain a low-profile," said a businessman. Police officers admit that a "good" thing about these hoodlums is that they never again call up their 'target' once the ransom amount is paid.

Bhagwanpuria is known to finalise deals related to buying and selling of property through city-based selected individuals who are said to be extremely close to him, like a renowned city-based property dealer.

There are reports of people starting to migrate to other cities; such is the insecurity prevalent in the town.

There are some notorious elements roaming in the city that stay in touch with Jaggu Bhagwanpuria through various means, including mobile phones. Police sources say he is slowly extending his network in this city. The recent rise in ransom calls originating from him or his henchmen is clear evidence of this development.

Problems like the unending traffic chaos and drugs among the youth have now taken a backseat.

Bhagwanpuria is said to be looking for the right opportunity to strike against his rival group after his mother and cousin were gunned down in June in a heavily populated area. Moments after the killings took place, Donny Bal's gang members, which included Rana Kandowalia, Billa Manga, Prabhu Dasuwal, Kaushal Chowdhury, Neeraj Bhavana and Sahil Malhi took the responsibility.

Police officers claim that Bal's 'stature', too, is on the rise. Insiders say Bal wants to 'control' the area's criminal activity from abroad through his followers by taking advantage of Jaggu's prison term. Police officers say these fugitives are following the adage of "there can be only one Don in town".

"Jaggu's mother's murder was planned by Bal to tell others that nobody should interfere in his activities, else, he or she would meet the same fate," said an officer.

Both Bhagwanpuria and Bal, who hails from Amritsar district, have several cases registered at city's police stations.

All in all, it will be an uphill, if not insurmountable, task for the new police chief to tame these gangsters and ensure that residents and businessmen live in peace.