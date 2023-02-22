Rising mercury worries wheat growers in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 21

With Punjab Agricultural University predicting no rain in the coming days and amid fear of decrease in wheat yield due to early onset of summer, agriculture experts have advised the farmers to go for only need-based irrigation and spray potassium nitrate if required.

The data released by PAU has revealed that temperature in February this year is higher than that recorded in the last few years and as the wheat crop is in tillering stage it might have an effect on the size of wheat grains.

The PAU figures have revealed that the average day temperature this year is higher — by 3.8 degrees Celsius to 6.6 degrees Celsius. It has further stated that average night temperature is higher by 1.1 degrees Celsius to 4.7 degrees Celsius.

An agriculture department official said, “February last year too was comparatively warmer, but this year temperature is much higher than normal. It might result in a significant decrease in the wheat yield which would hit the farmers’ interests.” He said, “Usually if the temperature during the wheat season remains normal, farmers do not have to irrigate their fields much, but with the drastic increase in temperature they must consider irrigating the fields.”

Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Jatinder Singh Gill said, “Hopefully, weather conditions might take a turn and the temperature might return to normal levels. But until then there is a need to take precautions. The early onset of summer has increased the chances of yellow rust in the wheat crop.”

Meanwhile, health experts too have advised residents to increase intake of fluids and avoid fried food items in view of the prevailing weather conditions. The weather has changed to the extent that people have already started using air-conditioners in their cars.