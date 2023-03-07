Rising prices of cooking gas upset common man’s budget

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, March 6

The recently-announced hikes in the prices of cooking gas for domestic and commercial consumers is set to have a two-pronged effect.

Domestic consumers would now have to shell out Rs 50 more for a gas cylinder at a time when food, essential commodities, home and car loans have already been becoming dearer.

They would have to spend more on street side snacks and ready-to-eat food as the price of a commercial refill has also been hiked by Rs 350.50.

The reducing subsidies on LPG refills have already forced a large number of consumers in the peripheral areas of the city and remote parts of the district turn to return to wood as cooking fuel.

Similarly, a good number of migrant families, engaged in construction works and industrial units, can no longer afford LPG cylinders due to the exorbitant price, touching Rs 1,150 per refill.

The return to wood and kerosene oil for daily cooking will have an adverse impact on both the environment and the user.

Sushma Wadhwa, a housewife, said the increased cost of cylinder at Rs 1,150 per unit will increase the strain on middle class households, who she says are already struggling with price rises on a gamut of essential products.

Harjit Singh, a snack seller, said prices of all ingredients, including cooking oil and spices, have been increasing steadily and the steep hike of LPG refill will further upset calculations. It will force sellers like himself to pass on the hike to consumers.

