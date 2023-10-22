Rising raw material prices, falling demand add to woes of effigy makers this Dasehra

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, October 21

Every year craftsmen from UP, Haryana, Punjab and Bihar work tirelessly for days to create colourful, interesting and mighty effigies of Ravana that are put to flames to celebrate the festival of victory of Good over Evil. And every year, while doing so, the task of creating effigies burn a hole in the income of these artists.

The rising cost of raw material used in making these effigies, including bamboo, colour paints, crackers, etc. keeps in increasing, making it difficult for the craftsmen to get the desired earning from their sales. Additionally, the demand for these effigies is declining. “Earlier, we were commissioned by several organisations, political parties to create Ravana effigies and they used to pay us whatever the cost. Now, due to campaigns on celebrating clean Diwali, ban on crackers during festival, talk about air pollution, there are only a handful of people, who buy these effigies,” shares Deepak Kumar, a craftsman, who has been making Ravana effigies for the last 10 years.

Deepak says that over the years, the trend of burning effigies is declining, while cost of raw material increased. “There is at least 30-40 per cent increase in cost of bamboo, paper and paints and other material like adhesive used in making the effigies. Average, around 20-30 ft and above effigies require a budget of Rs 1 to 2 lakh. The cost increases for multiple effigies. With lower enthusiasm among people to buy effigies, even when Dasehra is in four days, we are only hoping that the sales are good,” he says.

To counter the difference in sales, the artisans have started making miniature effigies, which are popular among kids and make up for the loss in sales for the taller one. “Now, people only want one Ravan effigy of 8-10 ft in size, sometimes even less. There are only one or two orders for Meghnad and Kumbhakaran effigies,” says Bhushan Kumar, an effigy maker who hails from UP’s Kanpur. The cost of labour too has added to the financial burden. “Earlier, we used to call our family members who engage in the same profession. But now, we get in small time daily wagers, who prefer to work on low wages and are not necessarily craftsmen,” he says.

One such example is Rama, an artisan, who also works as a vegetable vendor. Rama and his team of workers are often left to work as migrant labourers but during the Dasehra festivities, they come back to make the Ravana effigies, their original field of work. “That’s how it is now. We don’t sell effigies like we used, the sales are down and the money we earn is not enough to provide for the family.” The families in Shekhan Da Karkhana, near Lahori Gate, have been making Ravana effigies both big and small since many decades. While the smaller ones are made and sold at Rs100 to Rs 200 per piece, the price of bigger effigies has gone up considerably.

In city, there are not more than six or seven big orders of Ravana, limiting the production and income of these artisans.

