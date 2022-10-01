Railway official to inspect health centre today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 30

Patients are waiting for the visit of Dr Prasanna Kumar, Director General, Railway Health Services, to apprise him of their long-pending demand of providing adequate number of doctors, paramedics and medicines at the Sub-divisional Health Center here. He is scheduled to conduct an inspection at the health centre tomorrow (on Saturday).

The health centre — which caters to about 20,000 railway employees and their dependents from Amritsar, Attari, Beas, Khemkaran, Tarn Taran, Batala, Qadian, Chhina, and Dera Baba Nanak — has been understaffed over the years. Many patients from Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Jammu and Himachal Pradesh are also referred here. At present, there are only three doctors in the hospital. If patients need dental, gynaecological, ortho, eye, nose, ear, surgeon, heart specialist doctors, then they cannot avail treatment here. They are either referred to New Delhi or Ferozepur.

Eight doctors were posted here sometime ago, but five of them have been on leave for a long time.