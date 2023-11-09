Rlys collected Rs 30 lakh penalty from ticketless passengers in October

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 8

The Ferozepur division imposed a fine of Rs 3.02 crore on 33,117 passengers, including Rs 30 lakh on travellers at the Amritsar railway station, for travelling without tickets on trains in the month of October.

During ticket checking campaign in the division, fine is collected from passengers travelling without tickets as per rule.

Divisional Railway Manager Sanjay Sahu said, “The Railways is focusing on increasing train ticket sales to increase its revenue and ban ticketless travel. Ticket checking drives are being conducted regularly in the division to achieve this aim.”

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Shubham Kumar said, “The staff of Amritsar, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Jammu- Tawi, Pathankot, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Ferozepur stations did commendable work in making the ticket checking drive successful.”

He appealed to passengers to travel with valid tickets and carry proper identity cards. Traveling with a photocopy of the ticket obtained from the reservation counter was not valid. Only travelling with original ticket was allowed on trains, he said.

He said the ticket checking campaign would continue in main and branch lines.

#Ferozepur