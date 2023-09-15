Rlys collects over Rs 28L fine from ticketless travellers

Amritsar, September 14
Northern Railway’s Ferozepur division earned Rs 28.83 lakh from ticketless passengers in August this year at the railway stations in the district. Besides, people were also fined for littering at the railway stations.
To stop the trend of unauthorised travelling in trains, a ticket-checking team of Ferozepur division conducted checking in trains. A total of 28,358 passengers were found travelling without tickets and a fine of Rs 2.48 crore was recovered from them during checking in trains.
The fine collected from passengers travelling without tickets at the local railway station is Rs 28.83 lakh.
Railway officials said the revenue generated from fines was 24 per cent higher than the corresponding period in the previous year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court
The Haryana police had arrested Mamman Khan in connection wi...
Another Nipah case found in Kerala's Kozhikode
With this, the total number of Nipah cases in Kozhikode has ...
5 killed as jeep collides with truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamaya
11 people injured
Princess Diana's sheep sweater fetches over Rs 9 crore at auction
The auction house had estimated the value of the sweater at ...