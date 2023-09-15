Rlys collects over Rs 28L fine from ticketless travellers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 14

Northern Railway’s Ferozepur division earned Rs 28.83 lakh from ticketless passengers in August this year at the railway stations in the district. Besides, people were also fined for littering at the railway stations.

To stop the trend of unauthorised travelling in trains, a ticket-checking team of Ferozepur division conducted checking in trains. A total of 28,358 passengers were found travelling without tickets and a fine of Rs 2.48 crore was recovered from them during checking in trains.

The fine collected from passengers travelling without tickets at the local railway station is Rs 28.83 lakh.

Railway officials said the revenue generated from fines was 24 per cent higher than the corresponding period in the previous year.

#Ferozepur