RMPI protests against police inaction in double murder case

Activists of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), along with residents of the Gumtala area, on Thursday held a dharna at Bhandari bridge over police failure to arrest the suspects in alleged ‘double murder’ case.

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The dharna was lifted only after Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harpal Singh assured the protesters of arresting the accused within the next 10 days and also promising departmental action against the SHO of the Cantonment police station following an enquiry. The residents were demanding suspension of the SHO for his inaction and negligence in the case.

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Jagtar Singh Karampura, district secretary of the RMPI, said that the incident took place on April 22 near Blue Valley Colony when two youngsters from Gumtala village were allegedly attacked with murderous intent over a dispute, he added.

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The victims, identified as Surjit Singh (17) and Lovepreet Singh, aka Labha (21), were allegedly assaulted by the sarpanch of Haer village and two to three unidentified persons. Both injured youngsters were rushed to Hartej Hospital, where doctors declared Surjit dead. Lovepreet was admitted to hospital in a critical condition, and remained unconscious for several days before succumbing to his injuries on May 3.

The residents alleged that despite repeated requests, the SHO of the Cantonment police station initially refused to register a case. He said following a protest by the family and villagers on May 3, the police registered an FIR against the accused. However, they alleged that no arrests were made till now as the SHO was shielding the accused.

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Harpal Singh said that a probe is underway under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravinder Pal Singh Sidhu. He assured that the police registered an FIR on the statement of the victim’s family and appropriate action is being taken. He said the accused would he arrested soon.