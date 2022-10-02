RMPI to protest high prices of sand on Oct 10

Amritsar, October 1
Activists of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) announced that they would hold a dharna outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner on October 10 to protest against the faulty mining policy of the state government which has resulted in high prices of sand.
They said construction workers had been devastated as they were not able to find any work.
