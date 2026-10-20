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Home / Amritsar / RMPI warns of intensified protest against drug abuse

RMPI warns of intensified protest against drug abuse

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:22 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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The Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) on Monday held a protest march through the markets of Shahbazpur on the call of the Parminder Singh Jhota Action Committee as part of its campaign against drugs. The protesters burnt effigies of the Union and Punjab governments.

Addressing party workers, RMPI district president Chaman Lal Darajke and tehsil secretary Daljit Singh Dayalpura said Parminder Singh Jhota, who had been fighting against drugs in Mansa, was recently shot dead by Ashwani Kumar, the owner of a medical store there.

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They said the incident showed that drug smugglers were not afraid of the action taken by the Punjab Government, police and health department. They alleged that drugs were being sold in Punjab on a larger scale than under previous governments.

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The leaders demanded the complete eradication of drugs and warned that the party would intensify its struggle if the government failed to control the situation.

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