Home / Amritsar / Road accident on Amritsar-Batala road leaves one dead, over a dozen injured

Road accident on Amritsar-Batala road leaves one dead, over a dozen injured

The exact number of casualties and injured will be confirmed later, the police said

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:59 PM Dec 03, 2025 IST
A tragic accident occurred near Gopalpura village on the Amritsar-Batala road, leaving one person dead and over a dozen injured, with several in critical condition. The victims haven’t been identified yet.

According to DSP Dharminder Kalyan, a private bus collided with a tipper truck that took a sudden U-turn near the village. The bus, traveling behind the truck, rammed into it, causing extensive damage to its front portion. Most injured passengers were seated in the front section.

Police and ambulances arrived promptly, shifting the injured to nearby hospitals. Personnel have been deployed to gather details about those admitted.

“The exact number of casualties and injured will be confirmed later. Rescue operations are underway,” DSP Kalyan said.

