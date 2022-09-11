Road accident snuffs out 2 lives in Tarn Taran district

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 10

Two persons were killed and four others injured in a road accident on the Tarn Taran-Khadoor Sahib road near Ghasitpur village here on late Friday night. The accident occurred when two motorcycles collided with each other side by side.

They were going to pay obeisance at ‘Mela Jag’ being held in the historic township of Sri Goindwal Sahib dedicated to third Sikh Master Guru Amar Das.

The deceased have been identified as Arashdeep Singh (17) of Kang village and Prabhjit Singh (21) of Malchakk village. The injured, identified as Sajan Singh, Jagroop Singh, Ajaypal Singh and Lovepreet Singh, were admitted to different hospitals in Tarn Taran and Amritsar.

One of the victims, Arashdeep Singh, along with his two associates was going to Goindwal Sahib on his motorcycle while another victim Prabhjit Singh was on a Bullet motorcycle along with four others, who too were going to Goindwal Sahib.

At the filling station near Ghasitpur, their motorcycles collided with each other resulting in the accident.

Passers-by took the injured to the Tarn Taran Civil Hospital and a private hospital.

Arashdeep Singh was declared dead by doctors of a private hospital. Prabhjit Singh was admitted to the Civil Hospital. Considering his serious condition, he was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, but he succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital.

The condition of the injured persons was said to be serious as they fractured their legs.

ASI Lakhwinder Singh, investigating officer in the case, said a case under Section 174 of the CrPC had been lodged by Goindwal Sahib police on the statement of Arashdeep Singh’s mother Gurmeet Kaur, a resident of Kang.