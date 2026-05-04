Road accident turns murder case in Amritsar

In a shocking turn of events, an accident in which two youths lost their lives in a road incident has now taken the shape of a murder case, with the police booking a village sarpanch and his associates.

Advertisement

According to information, Lovepreet Singh, alias Labha, a resident of Gumtala village near Eidgah Gurdwara Sahib, and his friend Surjit Singh, alias Golu, were riding a motorcycle towards the Mirankot side when an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit them, leaving both seriously injured. They were rushed to Hartej Hospital for treatment, where Surjit Singh succumbed to his injuries. His family later performed his last rites.

Advertisement

Lovepreet Singh was undergoing treatment when further details emerged. Family members later informed the police that prior to the incident, the two youths had reportedly been involved in a scuffle with another youth in the village.

Advertisement

It is alleged that following the altercation, village sarpanch Sarabjit Singh, alias Sunny, along with two to three accomplices, chased the victims in a car (registration number PB02AQ4986). When the motorcycle reached near Billa Valley Colony on the Mirankot road, the accused allegedly rammed their car into the motorcycle with the intent to kill.

Both victims sustained critical injuries in the incident and later died during treatment.

Advertisement

The family staged a protest on Airport Road near Hartej Hospital, accusing the Cantonment police of inaction. The protest was held following the death of Lovepreet Singh yesterday. The agitation was called off after police officials assured appropriate action and took the body of the deceased into custody for autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Police officials stated that investigations are underway in the case and the autopsy report is awaited to determine the cause of death and take further action.