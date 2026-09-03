Road accident victim succumbs to injuries in Tarn Taran

A 50-year-old man succumbed to injuries in a road accident three days ago near the Satkar Palace here. The deceased, identified as Gurpreet Singh of Sheron, was travelling to Amritsar on a motorcycle with his son Abhijot Singh on Monday night when they were hit by a two-wheeler rider from a street opposite the Satkar Palace.

Both Gurpreet and Abhijot sustained injuries in the collision and were admitted to the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran. Considering Gurpreet’s critical condition, doctors referred him to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar. However, his family subsequently shifted him to different hospitals before admitting him to a private hospital in Tarn Taran on Tuesday, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

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