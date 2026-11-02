Road choked, diversion route damaged; long traffic jams get on motorists’ nerves in Amritsar

Long traffic jams on the GT Road near New Amritsar have become a routine affair.

Locals say the inconvenience is due to the poor condition of an alternative road being used to divert traffic amid the construction of a bridge outside the New Amritsar residential colony.

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Traffic is diverted from the service lane to an alternative stretch to facilitate the ongoing bridge construction work.

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However, the damaged diversion road remains choked during peak hours.

The problem has entered the residential colony in New Amritsar too, with commuters using internal roads and streets to avoid getting stuck in long jams.

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This causes inconvenience to residents, who now have to deal with vehicles passing through their neighbourhood.

Unauthorised roadside vendors and food eateries near the New Amritsar gate further aggravate the situation.

Vehicles often enter the market from the wrong side, disrupting the vehicular movement. In the evening, those visiting these eateries park vehicles on the road, leaving almost no space for the traffic to pass.

Residents and commuters now want the roadside market shifted and the area cleared of encroachments. They said the damaged diversion road should be repaired and traffic managed in a better way.

Ranjit Singh, a daily commuter, said he had to take the route to reach his office and frequently encountered traffic jams during the morning hours. He said the situation had become troublesome for regular commuters.

Raman Kumar, another commuter, said the problem worsened in the evening as people visiting the roadside eateries parked their vehicles on the road, which often brought traffic to a standstill. He urged the Municipal Corporation to immediately remove the roadside vendors and clear the passage

to ensure uninterrupted traffic movement.