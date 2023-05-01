Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 30

In a terrible road accident, three persons were killed on the spot and as many seriously injured on the Tarn Taran-Sri Goindwal Sahib road near Vein Poin village on early Sunday morning.

Arashdeep Singh, Amritpal Singh, Mani Singh

The victims were returning home after paying obeisance at Sri Harmandar Sahib in Amritsar. The victim were identified as Mani Singh (18), Amritpal Singh (17) and Arashdeep Singh (18) of Fatehbad in Tarn Taran. They belonging to weaker sections of society.

The injured were identified as Nirmal Singh (35), his nephew Gurmit Singh (20) and niece Muskanpreet Kaur (8), a resident of Khawaspur near Fatehbad. They were admitted to the local Civil Hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

DSP, Goindwal Sahib, Arun Kumar said the accident occurred when a speeding trailer coming from the Goindwal Sahib side first hit a three Moped-born persons.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police added that the truck-trailer hit the oncoming motorcycle killing all three riders on the spot. Tarsem Singh, father of Amritpal Singh, said the trailer was being driven rashly and its driver did not care about the safety of other motorists and fled the spot after the accident.

He said as the trailer crushed Mani Singh, Amritpal Singh and Arashdeep Singh, it became difficult for them to identify the bodies.

Some of nearby residents reached the spot within no time and launched a rescue operation and then the Goindwal Sahib police reached the spot.

Tarsem Singh, father of Amritpal Singh, and Balwinder Singh, father of Arashdeep Singh, said the ambulance reached the spot late.

The postmortem on the bodies was conducted at the local Civil Hospital and these were cremated at the cremation ground in Fatehbad village.