Road mishap snuffs out two lives, 11 injured

Road mishap snuffs out two lives, 11 injured

Mishap occurred when a private bus collided with a tipper truck that allegedly took a sudden U-turn

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:26 AM Dec 04, 2025 IST
Photo for representation.
Two persons, including a woman, were killed and over 10 reportedly injured, several of them critically, in a road accident near Gopalpura village on the Amritsar-Batala road this evening.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dharminder Kalyan said the mishap occurred when a private bus collided with a tipper truck that allegedly took a sudden U-turn near the village. The bus, which was travelling behind the truck, rammed into it, causing extensive damage to the front portion of the vehicle.

Onlookers alerted the police, following which teams reached the spot along with ambulances to shift the injured to nearby hospitals. The DSP said police personnel have been deployed at the hospitals to gather details of those admitted.

“The exact number of casualties and injured will be confirmed later. Rescue operations are currently underway,” the DSP added.

