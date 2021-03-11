Road mishaps claim two lives

Amritsar, June 3
Two persons lost their lives in separate hit-and-run cases in rural belt in the last 24 hours.
Yakub Masih (60), a resident of Wadala village, died after an SUV hit him here late on Wednesday evening. Anosh Gill, son of the deceased, told the police that they run a meat shop in the village. He said as per routine, he went to take his father from the shop on his bike. He said his father was crossing the road to get some sweets from a bakery for her granddaughter.
He said as he came out of the shop and was crossing the road, a Scorpio came and hit him. The unidentified driver fled with the SUV towards Fatehgarh Churian side. He said he rushed his father to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Majitha police have registered a case under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC against the unidentified driver.
Meanwhile, Mani Kumar (25), a resident of Putlighar area, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital here on Thursday. He was critically injured when a ‘gharooka’ ran over him on May 22 near Beas. He was going from Amritsar to Nakodar on his bike. He said his bike suddenly skidded and an unidentified ‘gharooka’ ran over him. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The police have registered a case against unidentified person in this connection. Police said investigations were on to identify the suspect.
