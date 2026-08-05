Road rage claims lives of two brothers in Tarn Taran

Two brothers were allegedly shot dead following a road rage incident in Chabal town of Tarn Taran district on Tuesday night after an argument over a tractor not giving way escalated into violence. The accused fled the scene, while police have registered a murder case and launched a search to arrest him.

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The deceased were identified as Gurvinder Singh (60) and his younger brother Kulwinder Singh (55), residents of Adda Chabal.

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According to the police, the incident began when Sanam, who was driving a vehicle, got into an argument with Kirat, the driver of a tractor, over allegedly not giving way on the road. The verbal altercation soon turned violent.

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Hearing about the dispute, Sanam’s father, Gurvinder Singh, and his uncle, Kulwinder Singh, reached the spot to intervene and pacify both sides. During the confrontation, Kirat allegedly pulled out

a pistol and opened fire at the two men, critically injuring them.

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The victims were rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Enraged over the killings, local residents allegedly set the tractor on fire. Kirat escaped from the spot before the police arrived.

Police said there had been a previous dispute between Sanam and Kirat, which had earlier been settled through a mutual agreement between the two parties.

Sub-Inspector and SHO Jugraj Singh of Chabal police reached the spot, took stock of the situation and seized the burnt tractor. A case has been registered against Kirat under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.