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Home / Amritsar / Road works begin in three North wards of Amritsar

Road works begin in three North wards of Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:50 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Premix road work began in three wards of Amritsar North on Monday, with Improvement Trust Chairman and Aam Aadmi Party incharge for the North Assembly Constituency Karamjit Singh Rintu inaugurating development works in Wards 13, 14 and 16.

The works cover Nehru Colony, Sandhu Colony and areas around Jawahar Nagar, where residents had been facing problems because of poor road conditions, Rintu said. He added that the sewerage system in the areas had first been repaired before the road work was taken up.

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Rintu said the start of construction had generated enthusiasm among residents and expressed hope that the upgraded roads would provide relief in the coming days.

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“Complete development of the North Assembly constituency is my priority. I visit people daily to listen to their problems and ensure that these are resolved on a priority basis,” he said.

He said development work was progressing across the wards and panchayats of the constituency and added that road construction in the Ranjit Avenue area had also been approved. The development works would continue for the next two months, he said, adding that no road in the North Assembly constituency would be left incomplete.

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Rintu also credited the Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, with prioritising the welfare of the people during its tenure. He said the government had fulfilled the promises made to the people before coming to power and had honoured the trust placed in the Aam Aadmi Party.

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