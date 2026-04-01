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Home / Amritsar / Roads in Amritsar's Ajnala to get Rs 194 crore upgrade

Roads in Amritsar's Ajnala to get Rs 194 crore upgrade

In the current financial year, the government aims to construct 40,000 km of rural roads with a budget exceeding Rs 4,600 crore: Dhaliwal

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:36 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who is also an MLA, announced major road development projects in the Ajnala constituency, stating that around 255 roads covering nearly 480 km will be upgraded and renewed at a cost of approximately Rs 194 crore.

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Addressing a public gathering in the border village of Singhoke, Dhaliwal laid the foundation stone for a 14.80-km-long link road to be constructed at a cost of Rs 15.88 crore. The road will connect several villages via Thoba and is expected to significantly improve connectivity in the border belt.

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He said that development works are progressing at a fast pace in the constituency. In addition to these projects, a 40-km-long road is also being constructed along the Dhussi bundh from Ghonewal to Gulgard at a cost of Rs 67.59 crore. Located along the India-Pakistan border, the project is being described as a historic step, as it is the first such development on the Ravi bundh since Independence, Dhaliwal claimed.

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Dhaliwal said the road will benefit students, government employees, farmers and BSF personnel by improving transportation and reducing travel difficulties in remote border villages.

Highlighting the government’s achievements, he said that in the first phase, 19,000 km of link roads have already been widened from 10 feet to 18 feet at a cost of Rs 2,872 crore. In the current financial year, the government aims to construct 40,000 km of rural roads with a budget exceeding Rs 4,600 crore.

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He added that the government is also investing Rs 20 crore in upgrading government schools with modern classrooms, improved sanitation facilities, and laboratories to enhance education standards in rural and border areas.

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