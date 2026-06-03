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Home / Amritsar / Roads waterlogged, patience runs dry in Amritsar's Gurwali

Roads waterlogged, patience runs dry in Amritsar's Gurwali

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:33 AM Jun 03, 2026 IST
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A dilapidated road in Gurwali village on Tuesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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Residents of Gurwali village are facing severe civic problems as broken roads, overflowing drains, and stagnant wastewater continue to make daily life difficult. Villagers allege that, despite repeated requests to the authorities concerned, little attention has been paid to the deteriorating infrastructure.

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A visit to the village reveals roads riddled with potholes, open drains running alongside residential streets, garbage lying on roadsides, and dirty water accumulating on roads for days. In several areas, wastewater from households flows directly onto the streets due to inadequate drainage facilities, creating unhygienic conditions and posing health risks for residents.

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Locals said the poor state of civic amenities had persisted for years, and worsened during the monsoon season, when rainwater mixed with sewage, making many streets nearly impassable.

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“People have to wade through dirty water every day. The condition of roads is so bad that even two-wheelers face difficulties,” said Gurmeet Singh, a resident of the village.

Another villager, Balwinder Kaur, expressed concern over public health. “Open drains and stagnant water have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. We fear the spread of diseases, especially during the summer, and rainy months,” she said.

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Residents also complained that emergency vehicles and sanitation workers faced challenges accessing certain parts of the village due to damaged roads and waterlogging.

“We have submitted several requests to the departments and elected representatives concerned, but no permanent solution has been provided. The village appears to have been completely neglected by the administration,” a resident said. Villagers alleged that, despite government claims of rural development and improved infrastructure, Gurwali continued to struggle with a lack of basic civic amenities.

They demanded the immediate repair and recarpeting of village roads, construction of a proper drainage system, and regular cleaning of drains to prevent waterlogging.

Residents have appealed to the district administration and the Punjab Government to intervene and address the long-pending civic issues at the earliest. They warned that if prompt action was not taken, they may be forced to launch a public agitation to draw attention to their grievances.

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