Robber injured in crossfire, two arrested

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 24

A robber sustained a bullet injury in the police crossfire at Kathunangal area, when a team of Division-D police station raided Talwandi Ghuman village.

The police said Princedeep Singh and Ladla, both of Gurnam Nagar, were hiding. They were wanted in a robbery case registered with the police on January 11. During the raid, both accused fired at the police, following which the police led by SHO Lovedeep Singh retaliated in self-defence. Princedeep sustained a bullet injury in the thigh. Both were later arrested. Princedeep was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where he is under treatment.

The SHO said the two had robbed a woman, Manpreet Kaur, after locking her along with her daughter and maid in a room at gunpoint. They gained entry by posing as a friend of her husband who was in jail. The woman told the police that the duo said they had come out on bail and their father had sent them. She said as they entered the house, they took out a sharp weapon and a pistol and decamped with Rs2 lakh besides gold ornaments and mobile phones.

Lovedeep said on Wednesday, following a tip-off, they reached near the railway lines, where they were hiding. On seeing the police, they started running. He said the police also chased them. They took out a country-made pistol and threatened to shoot. The police also took out pistols. He said as they continued chasing, the accused fired at the police. They had a narrow escape and retaliated the fire leaving Princedeep injured. Both were arrested. A case has been registered.