Robbers' gang busted, 3 held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 12

The police busted a five-member gang of robbers near Patti town on Saturday. The police said here on Sunday that three members of the gang had been arrested with a revolver, three cartridges and a sharp-edged weapon, besides 120-gm heroin.

The arrested robbers had been identified as Mandeep Singh Manni Katta of Patti, Paramjit Singh Pamma of Valtoha and Kaiptan Singh of Kambo village. Meanwhile, two accused Rana and Kasa managed to flee the spot.

DSP Satnam Singh said the gang was planning to commit a robbery when a police party raided the spot.