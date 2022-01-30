Robbers' gang busted in Tarn Taran, 4 held

Tarn Taran, January 29

The local CIA staff unearthed a 12-member gang of armed robbers that was responsible for committing a number of thefts in the area and arrested four of its members with arms and drugs on Friday. The other accused are still at large.

SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana informed mediapersons here on Saturday that one pistol with two cartridges, three datars and 920 intoxicating tablets besides two stolen cars and a bike were recovered from the possession of the arrested robbers.

The SSP said the arrested gang members were identified as Gursewak Singh of Padhri Kalan, Anmol Singh Toti of Bugha, Sarpreet Singh Sopi and Jagpreet Singh, both of Bainka village, while those at large are Varinder Singh, Roop, Raja, Rachhpal Singh, Gurlal Singh, Karan, Baba Heera Singh and Gurnishan Singh.

The SSP said they were planning some robbery at the cremation ground of Bugha village, when the police party led by Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh conducted raid at the site and arrested four of them.

The SSP said they have robbed a Honda city car from Goindwal Sahib bypass and a Venue car from Baba Budha Sahib. — OC