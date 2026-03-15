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Home / Amritsar / Robbers kill elderly woman, decamp with gold, valuables

Robbers kill elderly woman, decamp with gold, valuables

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:31 PM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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Panic gripped Mohan Bhandarian village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Jhander police station, after members of a robbery gang allegedly broke into the house of an elderly woman, murdered her and fled with valuables.

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According to the police, the victim has been identified as Paramjit Kaur. She was alone at home when the incident took place on Saturday morning. Family members later found her lying in a pool of blood inside a room when they returned home.

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Satnam Singh, SHO, said that CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene have been taken into possession and the footage is being examined. He added that an investigation is underway and efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused at the earliest.

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The victim’s son, Sumandeep Singh, who runs a grocery shop, said that his mother was alone at home as his father had gone to attend a wedding in the family. He himself had left for his shop in the morning. Around 2 pm, someone informed his father over the phone that his wife was lying injured inside the house.

After receiving the call, his father informed Sumandeep, who rushed home immediately. The family found Paramjit Kaur critically injured with multiple injury marks on her body. Her gold earrings were missing and blood was seen coming from her ears. Gold bangles from her wrists and other valuables from the house were also found missing.

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The family immediately shifted her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police officials said efforts were on to trace the culprits.

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