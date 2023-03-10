Robbers loot gold worth Rs 14L in Rayya, 1 nabbed

Tribune News Service

amritsar, March 9

Four armed robbers looted a gold jeweller at Pheruman Chowk in Rayya falling under the Beas police station here on Wednesday.

The owner of the shop fired at the suspects in which one of the accused was injured while his three accomplices managed to escape. The police said raids were on to nab the perpetrators.

SSP Satinder Singh said the police recovered a .32 bore pistol, a sharp-edged weapon and a scooter from the site. The arrested robber was identified as Gurmeet Singh of Jallupur Khera village. Three of them were from Jallupur Khera village who allegedly belonged to radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh. Besides Gurmeet, others accomplices were Ranjit Singh and Shera. Their fourth accomplice Karan was of Bhinder village.

The police registered a case under Sections 307, 392, 342 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the four robbers.

Amit Kumar, complainant and owner of the shop, told the police that he ran a jewellery shop — Deepak Jeweller — at Pheruman Chowk at Rayya. He said he along with his staff was present in his shop when the accused came on a scooter and a bike. After entering the shop, they pointed a pistol at him. He said two youths started lifting gold jewellery from the shop. They threatened to shoot him in case he tried to stop them.

They decamped with gold jewellery worth Rs 14 lakh. He said after they left the shop, he along with his staff chased them and fired at them from his licensed pistol. The accused also fired at them, it is learnt. In the firing, one of the accused (Gurmeet Singh) was injured and overpowered by them. He was later admitted to a hospital by the police. His preliminary interrogation led to the identification of other accomplices.