Robbers loot goods worth Rs 25 lakh from tile factory

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 2

Around 20 armed persons looted a tile factory in Beharwal village falling under the Lopoke police station here on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. They took away iron material used to prepare tiles and cement pipes worth Rs 25-30 lakh.

Before committing the crime, they detained the guard and the labourers present in the factory at that time. The police have registered a case on the complaint of the owner of the factory identified as Kabal Singh.

During a preliminary probe, the police found that the accused fled towards the Chogawan-Ajnala road after the crime and further investigations were in progress.

Jatinder Singh, guard of the factory, said around 20 persons came in two vehicles and detained him and the labourers in a room. They snatched their mobiles phones, therefore they could not call anyone for help. Later, they took away iron materials and tiles from the factory.

Karanpal Singh, SHO, Lopoke police station, said the police were looking into the route taken by the accused. He said police teams were scanning the CCTV cameras to find clues about the perpetrators.

A resident of the village said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was inviting industrialists for setting up industrial units, but owners of existing factories were living in fear. He said the accused were armed with weapons and detained all the labourers before committing the robbery.

“The government should first nail criminal elements and ensure the safety of the factories so that industrialists could work without fear. The law and order situation has completely collapsed in Punjab,” he pointed out.

Kabal Singh said they were still looking into the extent of loss. He said they came to know about the incident in the morning. He urged the police authorities to nab the perpetrators and ensure that the stolen goods were returned to the owner.

